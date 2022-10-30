Leighton Buzzard were beaten after wasting some good chances.

Rarely can a side have lost a match after constructing so many of the game’s opportunities – but they scored only one try from 15-20 good openings, whilst their hosts scored two from 3 or 4 chances.

Even after Old Laurentians took the lead with five minutes left, Buzzards had two gilt-edge chances but a 5-metre lineout throw went awry and then a needless penalty was conceded when recycling the ball right in front of the posts.

Old Laurentian kicked off in dry and sunny conditions. Almost immediately Buzzards were on the attack playing with good tempo with the scrum looking solid.

Leighton almost scored after nine minutes when James Brett took a quick tap penalty but the try-scoring pass went to ground. More attacks followed, with debutant winger, James Pleass, showing good pace. Shortly afterwards, Jack Whitehouse was through but again the try-scoring pass was dropped.

It was twenty-five minutes before the Buzzard line was under pressure. Securing the ball, Buzzards cleared only for the Old Laurentians right winger to run from halfway before being tackled just short.

Despite this period of pressure, Buzzard dominance was restored with a couple of breaks by Tom Winch, which could easily have led to tries. Finally after thirty-three minutes, Mike Robert scored and James Brett converted to give Leighton a 7-0 half- time lead.

Early in the second half both sides missed penalties. Shortly afterwards, Mike Robert came close to his second try but when stopped short, the recycled ball was knocked on. Whilst Buzzards were less dominant than in the first half, they remained the more creative team.

However, halfway through the half., Old Laurentians scored from a scrum as Buzzards, inexplicably lost their own put-in. With the conversion attempt hitting the post, Leighton led 7-5.

Advertisement

Buzzards continued to make breaks with Olie Taylor, Edie Wiggins and Tom Winch all prominent but consistently opportunities were lost by knock-ons or dropped passes despite the conditions being excellent for running rugby.

The penalty count was also beginning to hurt Buzzards – and from one of these penalties, the home team kicked to the corner. Winning the line-out Old Laurentians managed to drive over and with the conversion, took a 12-7 lead.

With five minutes left, Leighton had further opportunities to win the game, but as throughout the afternoon these were spurned, leaving Old Laurentians 12-7 victors.