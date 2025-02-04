WWE Raw experiences first technical issues since joining streaming giant Netflix 🥊📺

WWE fans turning into the first Raw after the Royal Rumble experienced several technical issues.

Posts on social media show buffering, stuttering at commentary dropping out at points during the international presentation.

It marks the first time such issues have arisen since the WWE joined Netflix earlier this year.

The first post-Royal Rumble WWE Raw of the Netflix era took place overnight, but the smooth sailing on the streaming service found itself in some choppy waters for the first time since the move to the streaming giant.

Many viewers complained that at points during last night’s broadcast on the streaming service seemed to be repeating clips, leading to some thinking that it was a case of their internet provider buffering their data.

WWE fans watching Raw on Netflix overnight all experienced the same technical issues during while watching the episode live. | WWE

But a cursory look at wrestling subreddit Squared Circle indicated otherwise, with many wrestling fans revealing they too suffered the same technical issues, including buffering and freezing - notably during Kevin Owen’s post-match attack against Sami Zayn.

The widespread issues marks the first time there have been technical problems with the broadcasting of Raw, NXT and Smackdown since the WWE signed a deal with Netflix for the rights to show their content on the service.

The issues come hours after Netflix announced that the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event was a ‘record-breaking Royal Rumble gate and viewership’ with international viewers up even higher year-over-year being on Netflix.

The WWE nor Netflix have issued a comment regarding the technical issues on the February 3 2025 episode of Raw, however the on-demand version of the show has removed any issues that were seen during the live presentation.

What’s next on the Road to Wrestlemania? Who will make it out of the Elimination Chamber and who else is set to join John Cena and CM Punk in the hellacious structure at the next Premium Live Event? Leave your predictions down below.