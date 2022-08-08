Youngster Ed Stephenson takes Leighton Buzzard Golf Club title once again

Leighton Club champion Ed Stephenson (left) with captain Graham Freer and Handicap Trophy winner Tim Martin.

Stephenson netted a two-round score of 144 playing off a handicap of just two to win Woburn Golf Clubs’ coveted Green Trophy, and on Sunday, carded a gross 146 to win Leighton’s championship by an eight-shot margin.

On-form Ed, described by Woburn officials as “an amazing raw talent”, has yet to rule out thoughts of turning professional, but his coach, Leighton’s acclaimed professional Maurice Campbell, believes he has all the skills in his locker to do well.

Doused in champagne by club colleagues after receiving the championship trophy from Leighton skipper Graham Freer, Ed’s success is being shadowed by his 16-year-old brother George who won a Bedfordshire U18s title last week, finished 16th overall on Sunday and eighth in Leighton’s handicap competition.

Championship runner-up was Colin Beesley with 154; Kamil Shah was third with 155, a shot clear of Carl McDougal.

Former Mentmore member Tim Martin won Leighton’s Handicap Cup for the best nett score with 141, a shot clear of Thomas Campbell, with Christian Lester third with 144, a shot clear of Simon Goodall and John Brawn.

The best gross score in the opening round on Saturday was 77 carded Dan Latimer, with Mark Reynolds topping the tables on Sunday also with a gross 77. Darren Alexander had the best nett score on Saturday with 67, with Andrew Jenkins hitting a nett 68 to win the Sunday second-round prize.

* Michael Birdseye won Leighton’s midweek stableford with an impressive 41 points, beating Tony Brinded, Nicholas King, Steve Nicholl and Derek Ellam by three points. Martin Broadley, Thomas Light, Simon Light and Geoff Smith headed a chasing pack with 37 points.

* Ladies Captain Lesley Bednarek and Christine Giles teamed up with Seniors skipper Andrew McDonald and Paul Bishop to win the McKinnon Texas scramble with a nett 47, a shot clear of Geoff Allatt, Graham Robinson, Michelle Payne and Sue Preston, with Barbara Brtadley, Lila Garrod, Danny Nairne and Phil Rickard finishing third with a nett 49.

*Ex-club Captain Jeremy Taylor topped the table in Leighton’s latest stableford competition, beating John Brawn on countback after both finished with 42 points. Simon Goodall took third place on countback after carding 41 points along with Lee Harnett, Eddie Edwards and Steve Nicholl.