​Youthful Buzzards lose out at Amersham & Chilton

Leighton Buzzard fell to defeat on the road.

However, the young Buzzard side can take credit from their second-half performance, scoring three tries and showing considerable spirit and resilience.

Leighton were under immediate pressure and it took the home side six minutes to score their first try. Worse was to follow - almost immediately following the restart, Amersham and Chiltern (A&C) scored a second try with a flowing move from their 22 and with both converted, Buzzards trailed 14-0.

A&C were ruthless, adding a further converted try after 22 minutes, then Buzzards lost fly-half Ollie Taylor for the remainder of the game with potential concussion.

The home side continued to look dangerous, scoring a fourth try after half an hour, and despite Buzzards coming close to scoring twice before the break, they couldn’t quite break through and were 28-0 behind.

That turned into 49-0 in a calamitous start to the second-half, but eventually Buzzards scored their first try when Jacob Dove went over and Jack Cullen converted.

Buzzards’ efforts were not helped midway through the half by a red card shown to Will Batchelor for bad language directed at the touch judge.

A&C added another try before Ben Cullen and Felix Fiske reduced the arrears, but another for the hosts saw them run out 63-21 winners.