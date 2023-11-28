Quality Club Award for Canoe Club

Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club has been presented with the Quality Club Award from British Canoeing to recognise their policies and practices to make canoeing locally accessible and safe for all.

On 25 November, at the club AGM, Philip Scowcroft, Club Support Officer at British Canoeing, presented Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club with the British Canoeing Quality Club award. This is awarded as a part of a scheme to promote good governance and practice in canoe clubs across the country. The clubs are assessed on a number of areas including governance and having an effective committee, safety policies and practices, equality diversity and inclusion and particularly safeguarding. In achieving this award LBCC have demonstrated that they meet these high standards and are in the top 10% of canoe clubs who have this award.

In presenting the award to chairman Nigel Dixon, Philip Scowcroft of British Canoeing praised the hard work and dedication of the ‘back room’ team of LBCC who created the policies and put them into practice, and also the whole of the club for exemplifying the spirit of inclusivity and welcoming that the award recognises.

