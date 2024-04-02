Rotary announce special May Fayre guest Arthur Ayres

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arthur started ice skating at the age of 2 when his parents took him every Sunday morning to the toddlers session in Milton Keynes.

Over the next couple of years and with a lot of help, he realised he was quite good at this skating thing. Then he enrolled in the learn to play ice hockey program. And at the age of 6 was recruited into the MK storm under 9 team. He is now a top line player for both the u12s and u14s.

Last summer he was put forward for trials at the Power of 12 programme, where all kids born in 2012 have the chance to try to make the youth Olympics in Lake Placid USA in 4 years time.

Arthur in England Kit

He made the 32 player squad that travelled to Slovakia back in January, making his England debut playing local teams and training with some top coaches.

After his return, he was selected to travel to Latvia to play for GB selects programme, another step up where he will play alongside the best British players, against the top talent of Europe.

Rotary's May Fayre Team Leader Richard Johnson OBE said: "Rotary are delighted to be able to showcase Arthur's talent at this year's May Fayre where he will join the Rotary Presidents special guests enabling him to meet local dignitaries and to interact with other May Fayre participants and to spread the word about his journey so far in the world of elite Ice Hockey."