Rotary/ LPR “ Yes We Can” footballers successful at latest tournament

With a notable victory over the table topping MK Dons Pigeons the U14 team had a fantastic day in the sunshine and moved up the league table. The Adult League 1 team really consolidated their excellent second place in the league with victories over Easington, and Bracknell and draws against Northampton Town and MK Dons Bears. Not to forget the Adult Conference team who again moved up a league place with an outstanding defensive performance against MK Dons Lynx.

All the teams were delighted to show off their new LPR/ YWC kit for the first time at a tournament

Richard Johnson OBE from Rotary said

LPR/ YWC U14’s

" It's always a joy to take the teams to the league tournaments but an extra thrill to get on the grass after a long wet winter and to then be able to score notable victories in the wonderful new kit and have a fantastic day shared with parents, carers and supporters "