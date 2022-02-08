Victory for Buzzards Under 14s over Rushden & Higham

Leighton Buzzard Under 14s

Leighton Buzzard U14s 14 v 10 Rushden & Higham U14s

After a last-minute loss in the first round, the Leighton Buzzard U14s found themselves up against Rushden at home. In a contest, for a place in the next round. Covid had placed the game in jeopardy with a number players having been in isolation but despite this the U14s put together a good team.

In the opening minutes it was obvious Leighton had the upper hand. A quality try from Adam Yeomans well worked from a breakdown inside the halfway line. This was converted by Flynn to put over an amazing conversion from wide out on the touchline.

Leighton continued to dominate the first half with yet another great run from Adam set up by the Buzzard forwards resulting in a penalty try following a high tackle. The score at halftime was 14 - 0