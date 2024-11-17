Taylor's nerveless kick secures last-gasp victory for Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzzard secured a dramatic one-point victory with the last kick of the game as Ollie Taylor converted Julian Gallie’s last-ditch try to beat local rivals Luton in a pulsating, but often bad-tempered, match.

Luton kicked off downhill and it took them less than 90 seconds to open the scoring. Showing considerable pace, the visitors’ scrum half and full back, both of whom were a constant threat throughout, combined well to score in the corner. The conversion was missed.

Luton added a penalty to extend their lead to 0-8, but whilst Leighton defended well, they had not threatened the visitors’ line in the first half-hour.

However, an initial break by Taylor, taken on by Jacob Dove, established an attacking opportunity. The recycled ball was spun wide with good hands in the backs for Jamie West to score in the corner.

Taylor converted from the touchline to cut the deficit to 7-8 after 33 minutes, but two minutes later Luton replied with their second try extending their lead to 7-15.

A Luton yellow card saw Buzzards start the second-half with a numerical advantage and they had an exceptional ten-minute period when they played possibly their best rugby of the season.

Winger West scored after three minutes, and four minutes later provided the assist for Callum Creber to add a further try, putting Buzzards ahead for the first time at 17-15. West then fed Taylor to score under the posts before converting his own try for 24-15.

Despite losing another player for ten minutes, Luton added a try in the corner and then added an excellent try showing real pace in their backs to take a 24-27 lead.

It did look as if Buzzards would score with two minutes left as a driving maul was only two metres from the try-line when it was illegally collapsed. Whilst the referee gave a penalty, he decided against the very strong case for a penalty try.

However, Buzzards were not to be denied, with Julian Gallie scoring from a quickly taken penalty leaving Taylor to nervelessly slot the conversion to leave Buzzards victorious at 31-30.

Buzzards remain five points clear at the top of Midland Counties 3 (South) and after a week off travel to second-placed Rugby Welsh in a fortnight.