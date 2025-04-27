Trophy hunt is ended for Leighton Buzzard

Owen Forsythe on the charge

Leighton Buzzard’s attempt to secure a third trophy this season came to an end with defeat against a strong Tewkesbury team in the Papa John’s Community Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This defeat ends a very successful season with Buzzards winning their league and the Bedfordshire shield.

Tewkesbury have won all their league matches and have been averaging 100 points per game in the last month so Leighton knew the challenge they were facing. In front of a large crowd in warm and sunny conditions, Buzzards kicked off. Both sides had opportunities in the first few minutes and Leighton took encouragement from the earlier dominance of their scrum. However, the home side backs showed their power and genuine pace, which coupled with a good kicking game, would be a challenge throughout the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tewkesbury took the lead after ten minutes – there was an element of good fortune in the bounce of the ball from a kick ahead. With the successful conversion Tewkesbury led 7-0. Buzzards responded with line breaks from Kian Kelly and Tom Maynard. However, the closest they came to scoring was after twenty-six minutes from a well-worked lineout move between Ash Walsh and Jake Murtagh. Following this threat, Tewkesbury counter-attacked and looked certain to score until a brilliant last-ditch tackle by Ollie Taylor.

After half-an-hour, the home side scored a converted try and added a penalty three minutes later to extend the lead to 17-0. A Jack Cullen penalty opened the scoring for Buzzards shortly after. As the half drew to a close, Leighton full-back Iestyn Hopkin was shown a harsh yellow card for a tackle offence and the home side took immediate advantage to score their third try making the half-time score 24 -3.

An Ash Walsh break right at the start of the second half was a sign of Buzzards renewed spirit and determination. Ten minutes later Leighton scored their first try. Showing opportunism by intercepting a Tewkesbury pass and then remarkable athleticism, Wills Messum sprinted 80 metres to score under the posts. Five minutes later, and after good ball retention through numerous phases, Tom Maynard scored a second Buzzard try. With Jack Cullen converting both tries, Leighton trailed 24-17. With twenty-five minutes still to play, the sudden silence of the previously boisterous home crowd emphasized that Buzzards were right back in the game.

Five minutes later Tewkesbury added a further converted try to extend the lead to 31-17 but shortly afterwards, and following good play through many phases, Kian Kelly sidestepped his marker to score. Jack Cullen’s conversion cut the lead to seven points at 31-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, whilst Buzzards commitment was total, the power and speed of the home sides game began to take its toll. Whilst Leighton had their moments in the later stages, with Sam Curran coming close to scoring, Tewkesbury added with three tries in the last ten minutes to leave the final score 48-24.

Although defeated, Buzzards can take pride in their part in an excellent game of rugby, their total commitment throughout the eighty minutes and a brilliant and successful season.