Woodside Under16 girls do the double
Leighton Woodside Under 16 girls football team have crowned a remarkable season by winning a league and cup double.
Over two consecutive weekends, the girls won the Bedfordshire U16 League having been undefeated in all 16 of their games and that despite only being promoted the previous season, before then winning the League Cup final.
The team, sponsored by Sheriff Construction, won the regional final (for Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire) by beating Chesham United 1-0.
A club spokesperson said: “They’re a great team of girls, whose friendship and passion for the game shines through in every game.
"Now on to next season where the triple is on sight!”