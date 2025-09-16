1 . Tallinn, Estonia

While Estonia might not be your first thought when planning a Christmas trip, the fairy-tale city of Tallinn is the perfect place to go to sample some traditional Christmas delicacies. In the Town Hall Square, there are stalls selling Estonian crafts and foods. The markets are open from November 22 until December 27, and takes two hours and 45 minutes to get there with Wizz Air. Photo: AFP