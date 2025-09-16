From the twinkling streets of Tallinn to the bustling squares of Vienna, being so close to Luton Airport means you have direct access to some of the continent’s best Christmas markets.
Whether it’s mulled wine in Berlin, gingerbread in Kraków, or traditional crafts in Sibiu, each destination delivers a unique festive atmosphere that will get you in the holiday spirit.
While we have plenty of great ones at home, there are scores of magnificent markets that are just a plane journey away from Luton.
So we have rounded up some of the most popular destinations for getting that festive fix!
1. Tallinn, Estonia
While Estonia might not be your first thought when planning a Christmas trip, the fairy-tale city of Tallinn is the perfect place to go to sample some traditional Christmas delicacies. In the Town Hall Square, there are stalls selling Estonian crafts and foods. The markets are open from November 22 until December 27, and takes two hours and 45 minutes to get there with Wizz Air. Photo: AFP
2. Sibiu, Romania
In Sibiu, you'll find a Romanian winter wonderland nestled in the heart of Transylvania. In the Large Square, you'll find a 22-meter panoramic Ferris wheel and the 600-square-meter natural ice rink. Around the city, there will be120 exhibitors from 36 Romanian counties. The markets are open from November 15 to January 5, and Wizz Air can fly you there in three hours. Photo: DANIEL MIHAILESCU
3. Wroclaw, Poland
If you're after chocolate box buildings that make you feel like you're in something from a Dicken novel, look no further than Wroclaw's Market Square. Here you'll find traditional Polish food - like stews, pierogi (dumplings) and barbequed sausages. And plenty of Christmassy sweet treats too, don't worry! These markets are open from November 26 to January 5. And the journey time is just two hours and five minutes with Wizz Air. Photo: Sean Gallup
4. Bratislava, Slovakia
You'll find lots on offer in this affordable and walkable city in Slovakia. Sample some of their famously-good mulled wines, admire the glorious decorations, and try lokša, a potato pancake. The markets are open from November 29 to December 23. Bratislava is just two hours and 20 minutes from Luton with Wizz Air. Photo: SAMUEL KUBANI