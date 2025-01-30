Chancellor backs East West Rail in major boost for Leighton Buzzard commuters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chancellor has given her unequivocal support to East West Rail, a project which could speed up journey times for Leighton Buzzard passengers travelling by train to Oxford, Bedford and Cambridge.

In a much-anticipated speech on growth, Rachel Reeves said she was determined to make Britain the “best place in the world to invest” and emphasised that delivering on that ambition demands action.

She highlighted that investment in the area could generate £73 billion for the UK economy.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of the budget when the Government pledged to unlock the project.

Alex Mayer MP

Commenting on the Chancellor’s speech and its implications for local commuters, Ms Mayer, a member of Parliament’s Transport Committee, described East West Rail as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to improve public transport and drive investment into the East of England region.

Ms Mayer, who recently met with the East West Rail Group, said:

“In the Budget, the Chancellor pledged to unlock East West Rail, completing the line all the way to Cambridge. Now, the Government has given its wholehearted backing to accelerate delivery of this project which it has rightly recognised as being crucial to the economy and to unlocking growth - not just in the East of England, but right across the country. This commitment will directly benefit thousands of people locally - making it easier to access jobs, connect with loved ones, and unlock new opportunities.”

A consultation on the project closed on Friday 24 January and saw record levels of responses. Final proposals will be presented at a final consultation - to be held by early 2026.