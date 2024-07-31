Rhinefield House is in a beautiful New Forest location

Rhinefield House Hotel borrows style from the Alhambra and Westminster Hall

The satnav said take the next left down a wooded road but yet we were still two miles from our destination – the luxurious Rhinefield House Hotel in the New Forest.

So, despite our confusion, we followed its orders and over the next few minutes we experienced what must be one of the most stunning approaches to a hotel we have ever experienced.

The Rhinefield Ornamental Drive winds through the forest with massive, 50-metre-tall redwoods and mighty Douglas firs planted in the 1850s bordering the road.

The outdoor pool at the hotel is a great place to relax

And as you feel the stress of modern life drop away the deeper you head into the woods, the hotel - set in its own 40 acres - soon comes into view as you sweep past its imposing façade.

From that moment you know you are in for a special stay in as tranquil a spot as you could ever hope to find in one of the most beautiful parts of Britain.

This is certainly not one of those hotels where carefully selected photos of a country house disguise the fact you are within yards of a main road – here there isn’t one for literally miles.

The present house was built in the 1870s on the site of an old hunting lodge and in, it's fair to say, a combination of architectural styles – some eye-popping and others just plain startling.

The spectacular Walker Suite is ideal for romantic breaks (photo: www.idealinsight.co.uk)

For instance the grand room, which was being set up for a wedding when we arrived, is a reproduction of Westminster Hall London with a fireplace dating back to 1653, while there are other Gothic touches and the breathtaking Alhambra room which was originally the smoking room but now serves as part of the restaurant. It’s a recreation of the famous palace of the same name in Granada, Spain and certainly not something you expect to find in deepest Hampshire. Spanish workers were brought over to complete the room’s ornate finish and their two years of effort still amaze well over a century later.

It’s a favourite room for romantic proposals, with its subdued but gorgeous light. Its atmosphere certainly added a special touch to our breakfast, and there’s lots of choice as well as a bonus of a super healthy juice called The Hulk. Hoping this would add to our strength to face the day, this and other added touches and attention to detail, made us feel special.

The main restaurant, the Armada - with its classic wood panelling depicting a naval fleet - hosts guests for breakfast and dinner. With the help of our super attentive waiter we enjoyed an exquisite evening meal from a seasonal menu that included starters of salt-baked beetroot, South Coast seared scallop, gin-cured chalk stream trout and South Coast crab salad. It was very difficult to choose and likewise with the mains, examples of which included New Forest mushroom risotto, Dorset pork belly and fillet, Creedy Carver duck breast, Hampshire lamb rack, butter roast monkfish and turbot with chilli squid, bisque and coconut. Dessert choices included New York cheesecake, rhubarb and custard and basil sorbet and smoked chocolate and whiskey pavê.

The hotel has 50 bedrooms and suites with the Walker Suite standing out as the most gorgeous and spacious with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views out to the gardens and the fun maze. It had period perfection with modern convenience. But with any stay here, expect thoughtful little touches and the attention of very friendly and well-trained staff. My Wine Society member husband was particularly impressed with the wine offerings and service.

The intricate detailing in the Alhambra Room is stunning (photo: SIMPHOTOGRAPHY)

The wine list is extensive and very impressive, with examples from the personal collection of Hand Picked Hotels’ owners Guy and Julia Hands, whose wines from their own vineyard in Italy - Villa Saletta - are also available at all the hotels: sparkling, rose and red.

I’d say this hotel is a destination in itself, but just a short drive away are the lovely villages of Brockenhurst and Lyndhurst with individual shops to browse. If you want some sea air, drive 30 minutes to gorgeous Lymington on the coast.

But if you prefer not to stray far from the hotel there is much to discover. On the grounds and on the doorstep are relaxing walks that take in the haunting beauty of the New Forest. Hotel gardener Dan Brown is passionate about caring for the trees and wildlife he encounters daily. As well as native oak, beech and ash, there are giant examples of Sequoiadendron Giganteum - the scaled redwood which guard the entrance to the grounds. Dan highly recommends an early morning walk along a woodland path that cuts through the grounds as the air is fresh and shafts of sunlight stream through the trees. Keep your eyes and ears open for forest animals, even wandering ponies.

For even more calming moments, the hotel spa offers lots of options too. There is a small indoor pool, sauna, steam room and gym, and treatments offer relaxing, calming and refreshing options. My Elemis Pro-Glow Resurface Facial improved my skin to such an extent that I bought the products!

Rhinefield Ornamental Drive provides a stunning arrival to the hotel (photo: New Forest National Park)

Everything about Rhinefield House Hotel exceeded expectations for a special weekend away.

Walk in the forest

New Forest National Park has details of an excellent three-mile, one-and-a-half-hour walk from Rhinefield Ornamental Drive.

Travel facts

Rhinefield House Hotel & Spa (4* hotel). A Classic Double Room (sleeps two guests) is from £364. Based on weekend stay (Aug 10–11), bed and breakfast included. Book here.

A Superior Bedroom (sleeps two guests) is from £405, based on a weekend stay (Aug 31– Sept 1), bed and breakfast – from £427. Book here.

Spa treatments can be found and booked here for this hotel.

There are also a number of events taking place at Rhinefield House over the next few months, which you can find out more about here.