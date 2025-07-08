On track and online: Mobile signal boost for Leighton Buzzard passengers

Train passengers in Leighton Buzzard will soon be able to enjoy better phone coverage, thanks to a government-backed upgrade to eliminate mobile signal blackspots, championed by local MP Alex Mayer.

Linslade Tunnel, just north of Leighton Buzzard station, built under Linslade Woods, has long been a notorious signal dead zone causing frustration for commuters dealing with dropped calls and patchy internet.

Welcoming the news, Alex Mayer MP said:

“I’ve been calling on ministers for some time to fix the poor mobile coverage on our trains. This is good news for Leighton Buzzard commuters who have had to put up with unreliable connections for far too long.

Everyone knows how annoying it is when your call drops out - usually at the crucial moment! Better connectivity means more productive and pleasant journeys and it’s a good selling point for encouraging more people to use our railways.“

Ms Mayer also welcomed a recent commitment from the Rail Minister to deliver 5G along East West Rail between Bletchley and Bicester Village, and called for the upgrade to be extended across the entire line. From Leighton Buzzard, passengers can reach Bletchley in just six minutes, opening up seamless onward travel via East West Rail.

Heidi Alexander, Secretary of State for Transport, said:

“By boosting connectivity and tackling signal blackspots around Leighton Buzzard we are ensuring a more reliable and efficient service.

“This means better journeys for passengers while supporting our broader Plan for Change goals of economic growth and digital innovation.

“This is a multi-year project with the first installation of mobile infrastructure expected to begin in 2026 and fully rolled out by 2028.

“The enhanced network will also enable better monitoring of railway assets and facilitate new technologies that rely on improved connectivity, paving the way for more reliable train services and improved safety for railway workers.”