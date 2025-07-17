Pothole misery in Leighton Buzzard has forced residents to take direct action to get something done.

Despite people saying they have “complained tirelessly” about the surface of Plantation Road near the golf club which they say is full of potholes, repairs on the road have yet to take place.

The road is a busy route into the town, causing endless frustration for drivers who say they are fed up with waiting for the potholes to be fixed.

And it seems some cheeky people have reached ‘the end of the road’ and decided to take the matter into their own hands, issuing a message to the council with the words: ‘FIX THIS ROAD’, painted in bold yellow paint – and in capitals – across the road.

The sign that appeared alongside 'FIX THIS ROAD' lettering painted on the road.

Then a sign, stating ‘Welcome to Pothole Paradise, get ready to Shake Rattle and Roll’, appeared alongside it, which seemed to spur the council into action.

Council workers soon appeared on the scene to scrub out the lettering and remove the sign.

Martyn Ottaway, of Heath Court, said: “The surface of Plantation Road near the golf club, the busy highway into town, is totally, severely pothole ridden.

"The road surface has been like this, and has got worse over some years, reporting to the council through their website to get any action to be taken.

“Now locals have made direct comments; one person wrote in bold yellow paint right across the road in large capital letters ‘FIX THIS ROAD’. Then a humorous sign appeared; Pothole Paradise, get ready to Shake Rattle and Roll.

“Action!

“This made our council spring into life. Within 24 hours the sign was removed and the words on the road were painted over in black paint.

"Filling of potholes, some resurfacing? Hmmm, maybe the council are waiting ‘til we all have flying cars.”

But the council says residents won’t have quite that long to wait – with repairs due soon.

A spokesperson for Central Beds Council, said: “As per our responses to the reports on FixMyStreet we will be undertaking resurfacing along Plantation Road, the section near the Golf Club, by the end of September.”

