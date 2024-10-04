I stayed at a unique property in North Wales that was full of character - and I would definitely go back and stay there again.

I stayed at a property that used to be a former police station, located in Corwen, North Wales. Truth be told, I was a bit creeped out at first that I was staying in an old police station as my mind started to think of ghosts, it being haunted and all that good stuff (and pictures of old policemen on the walls didn’t help). But, that soon all went away as I fell in love with the property.

The property actually has features of the old police station as it is a Grade II listed building dating back to 1871, which makes the stay very cool and memorable. As you come in through the front door you pass through the original barred black gate and into the wide cell corridor which has the original prison doors with the peep holes. It adds so much character to the property and makes for a really fun stay.

Corwen Old Police Station. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The property has been converted into luxury accommodation, has four bedrooms that can sleep up to eight people, three bathrooms and it even comes with a hot tub outside which is glorious to relax in after sightseeing in the day, and there is a games room which is so much fun. The lounge and diner is really spacious and it is a great property to stay at if you have a big family, or are looking for somewhere to stay with your friends.

The garden with the hot tub is enclosed with Welsh stone walls and features a table, benches, and a charcoal BBQ. In the winter you can relax at the property in the hot tub, and feel cozy in the living room with the fire. Or in the summer you can enjoy a BBQ outside. The enclosed garden is great as it is really private and the property is in a peaceful location.

Corwen Old Police Station. (Photo: Holiday Cottages) | Holiday Cottages

I had never heard of Corwen before my stay at the old police station but I was pleasantly surprised. It is a quaint little town with shops and I treated myself to a Welsh cake from one of the local bakeries. Corwen train station is right behind the property, which is perfect, and I got on the steam Heritage train from Corwen to Llangollen which I would highly recommend. The train passed through beautiful countryside and it was so lovely looking out of the train window and admiring the rolling hills and River Dee.

The bus stop is also at the back of the old police station and I got on the bus to Llangollen later that evening for something to eat, choosing Liberty Tavern & Wine Bar which was a delight and I would highly recommend. Llangollen itself is a beautiful, picturesque town that is great to visit during your stay at the old police station. It has spectacular scenery with the River Dee gushing through the centre, and so many quirky shops and delicious bakeries.

Visiting Llangollen with the Heritage steam train in the background. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

During my stay I also ventured to Bala, which was around a 20 minute drive from Corwen. Bala is a historic market town in Snowdonia National Park, Wales and I took to Bala Lake to try kayaking. It was so much fun as I kayaked across the water for an hour taking in the sights of the mountains of Snowdonia. You can also canoe and paddleboard on the Lake and it is a great activity for family and friends to do.

Kayaking on Bala Lake. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

After this I took a trip to Betws-y-Coed which has attractions such as Zip World, Bounce Below and Snowdonia Adventure Park. It is another stunning town with shops and delicious eating places such as Hangin’ Pizza which I ventured too and the pizza was mouth-watering. There are so many beautiful towns and places to visit when you stay at Corwen Old Police Station - you really are spoilt for choice which makes it an amazing staycation to book.

You can explore the Dee Valley, visit Horseshoe Falls and the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct where you can also canoe and kayak on. The stay at the old police station is one I won’t forget with its history and quirkiness. The stunning locations all around mean there is always something for you to do, and something new to try. I couldn’t recommend the stay at this property enough.