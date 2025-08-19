I travelled to Belfast for a weekend to explore the city and stayed at the hotel called room2 Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The room2 Belfast hotel was perfect for a first-time stay in the city as it is located right in the centre. Its Queen Street location means it is in the heart of Belfast and there are several standout places worth visiting that are close-by.

These include St George’s Market, the Grand Opera House, the City Hall, and Belfast Cathedral. The Titanic Museum is only a six-minute drive away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel’s central location means you are within walking distance of historic markets, cultural venues, vibrant nightlife, public art, and iconic architecture. It was so great being able to step out of the hotel, walk down a few streets and be in the thick of it in the capital - with so many choices of what to do.

I travelled to Belfast for a weekend to explore the city and stayed at the hotel called room2 Belfast. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

You have got tons of options right on your doorstep. Unlike standard hotels, room2 boasts the ‘hometel’ concept which means that it is designed to feel like a blend of home and hotel. And it really did feel like I was at home.

The room was on the smaller side but it had a kitchenette and a great bathroom with all the facilities you need (including a powerful shower which is a deal-breaker for me). It truly felt like a little escape for the weekend as you could cook and make yourself at home in your hotel room.

The atmosphere of the hotel itself was very chilled and the staff were lovely. It had a quirky, cool vibe to the hotel with the decor and the lighting, and I really enjoyed it. The breakfast in the mornings was also superb with an array of different foods and the vibe was very relaxed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Room2 Belfast. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

I also liked the fact that the hotel has a focus on being sustainable. The ethos of the hotel is being environmentally friendly and sourcing local produce, and I really admire that. It gives the hotel that extra edge.

Everything during the stay went smoothly and it was the best hotel I could have chosen for my first trip to Belfast. I can’t fault the hotel with its relaxed vibes, comfy rooms with great amenities, and delicious breakfast, alongside quality drinks at the bar.

Because of how great the location of the hotel was I explored so much of the city getting in around 20,000 steps in one day! I visited the main attractions and also delved into the history of the capital visiting the likes of the Peace Wall and Shankill Road.

Belfast Grand Central train station was also only around a 15-minute walk from the hotel which was ideal as I took the flight to and from Belfast International Airport. The hotel’s central location really made everything easy - and I wouldn’t think twice about staying there again.