Arctic fox pups at Wildwood Trust wildlife park share blood-lolly birthday treat
Watch the moment when an adorable pack of Arctic Foxes share their favourite treat - an blood and fish ice lolly.
The pups turned one year old, and celebrated with their mum, Flo, with the special cooling treat.
Sharing the wonderful clip on social media, a spokesperson for Wildwood Trust wrote: “Last week, Flo and her pups shared a little birthday treat and a blood & fishy ice lolly (their fav!) Can’t believe these pups are only one year old They’re bigger than Flo.”
To visit the Arctic Foxes and learn more, visit https://kent.wildwoodtrust.org/
