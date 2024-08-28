This video More videos

Watch the moment arsonists stride into a corner shop, pour fuel on the floor and set it alight, with staff inside, before accidentally setting fire to themselves.

The footage reveals how three masked men charged into Zaf’s GoLocal store at around 5.40pm on August 25, poured fuel on the floor and set it alight. One of the bungling attackers - who was holding a canister of petrol - accidentally set themselves on fire.

The owner, who only wanted to be known as Zaf, 39, said his two brothers were manning the Manchester shop at the time of the attack. He said he has no enemies and does not know who was behind the attack but believes far-right thugs could be responsible.

Arsonist sets himself alight trying to torch shop. | Zafs GoLocal / SWNS

Zaf said his brothers managed to extinguish the blaze, using mop buckets from the stockroom, before it took over the whole building. He said the shop’s floor, ceiling and fridges were all damaged in the attack - which has caused around £15,000 worth of damage - but the store has now remarkably re-opened. Despite the damage, Zaf is relieved that no one was injured - including a customer who left moments earlier.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident is being investigated and treated as arson.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating an arson at a business on Butler Street in Manchester. At around 5:40pm on Sunday 25 August 2024, three unknown men entered the shop and poured a small amount of petrol on the shop floor. The fire was extinguished and thankfully, no one was injured and all occupants were safely evacuated.