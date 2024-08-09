This video More videos

Watch the moment a newlywed couple find out they have won a £5m London dream home - in a £20 Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

A newlywed couple have won a £5m London dream home - in a £20 Omaze Million Pound House Draw - just a few months after their wedding day. Hillary McManus (30) and her husband Franco (34) won the keys to a 4-bedroom property in the heart of Victoria Park village, complete with a gym, games area and spa facilities including a jacuzzi and sauna. The spectacular house, seen in the video (click to play above) is the most valuable property ever to be won in a UK prize draw.

‘Best wedding present ever’

Hillary who married Franco (34), an information security analyst, in March this year, described the big win as ‘the best wedding present ever’. The couple had been together for 8 years before tying the knot. Hillary said the wedding was “the best day of our lives, we never thought we’d top it – but winning this house is running it a very close second - it's certainly the best wedding present ever!”

An over the ‘honeymoon’ Hillary said: “One minute we were sitting at home gearing up for just another Friday night, deciding what we were gonna have for dinner and watch on telly, then before we knew what was happening, we’d won a £5 million house in London and our lives had changed forever - it turned out to be anything but your average Friday night!

Mortgage free

The stunning property comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The couple have also been given £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

Hillary and Franco McManus Omaze Million Pound House London winners inside their new £5m home. Credit: Omaze/SWNS

She joked: “As I bought the winning entry, it's technically my house, but what’s mine is yours when it comes to marriage – although I will be pulling rank when it comes to choosing what we watch on our new massive telly from now on!

Cool neighbourhood according to Vogue

The house is nestled in the heart of the desirable ‘Victoria Village’ community, in East London, and is just a 4min walk to London’s oldest public park and best loved green spaces, Victoria Park, boasting 213 acres of trees, gardens, lakes and fields. It has been named by Vogue as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

The partnership was backed by ex-England football captain & London’s Air Ambulance Charity supporter David Beckham. James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is delighted that Hillary and Franco have won their dream home in London, whilst also contributing to our biggest ever raise of £4 million for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.”

