Delightful Ring Doorbell footage captured the moment when a cat makes an acrobatic leap off a shed roof.

Video (click to play above) shows how a brave cat hung on to a ledge for over a minute - before making an acrobatic leap to safety. After deciding to make a bold leap from a ledge to the shed roof, the cat didn’t quite land the jump and ended up precariously hanging from the edge. Using all its might, it tried again and again to unsuccessfully swing itself back up to safety.

The acrobatic cat hung on for an impressive one minute and 19 seconds, before admitting defeat and deciding to drop to the ground. Thankfully, cats always land on their feet!

Paul from Essex captured the amusing, yet nail biting, moment on his Ring Spotlight Cam Wired that was set up in his garden.

Speaking to Ring about the incident, Paul said: “This is not my cat but a frequent visitor to my garden. It was absolutely fine after its little escapade and continues coming to my garden. As for my reaction, I felt a bit sorry for him/her, it looked a bit embarrassed, especially when it looked at the camera.”

Daredevil cat makes superhero jump | Ring

