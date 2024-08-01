Watch dolphins joyfully leap alongside boat on Yorkshire Coast as they follow nature group to shore
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heartwarming video captures the joyful moment when dolphins swam next to a small boat in the sea near Bridlington. Steve Race, a professional wildlife photographer, had organised for a group to go out on the boat with the hopes of snapping some of the sea birds, on the morning of July 26th. But he ended up getting a very pleasant surprise when the dolphins followed him all the way back to the harbour.
Posting on his facebook page, Mr Race said: “This is why I love my job…What a morning on the sea on the Yorkshire Coast this morning. We had an epic double diving gannet trip and on the way back to Bridlington we had these guys follow us back to the harbour.”
Dolphins are a rare occurrence but the RSPB has previously said it has seen a marked increase in sightings of cetaceans near the Bempton Cliffs nature reserve in recent years, including minke whales and a humpback whale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.