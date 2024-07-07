England fans go wild to Three Lions live at Lytham Festival and celebrate big Euros 2024 win
Watch as an ecstatic Lytham Festival crowd sing along to the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 anthem Three Lions - moments before England took on Switzerland in Euro 2024.
The short clip captures the electric atmosphere, as football fans combined their love of the game with a passion for music. As the song got underway large inflatable footballs were thrown into the crowd - which can be seen in the video.
England fans sang word-for-word to the football anthem, originally recorded for Euro 1996 and featured Frank Skinner. The running order had to be tweaked at the eleventh hour, when England’s next fixture was announced.
The big game was shown on the big screen, so that fans were able to watch England beat Switzerland in a tense penalty shoot-out - which saw them advance to the semi-finals at Euro 2024.
