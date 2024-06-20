Essex: Police car makes tactical contact with dangerous teen driver before seizing machete in dramatic video
Dramatic video shows the moment a police car made tactical contact with a dangerous teenage driver before discovering a knife and machete in the vehicle.
Officers responded after receiving reports of people brandishing knives inside a vehicle in Ruskin Avenue, in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.
The stolen vehicle, a Ford Kuga, failed to stop for police and a pursuit followed through Southend and into Great Wakering. The Kuga was driven onto the wrong side of the road, over the pavement near the entrance to a school and reached high speeds. Officers cut the Kuga off, blocking and making tactical contact with the car.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, from Shoeburyness, who cannot be named because of his age, was detained. Two blades, a knife and a machete, were recovered from the Kuga. Following a search of the driver, the sheath for a knife was recovered.
He was sentenced to a youth detention and training order spanning six months Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 14 June. He was also disqualified from driving for 15 months and must take an extended test before he can hold a licence.
A 16-year-old boy, from Great Wakering, arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, theft of a motor vehicle, and aggravated vehicle taking, remains on bail until July 21.
