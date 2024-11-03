Former shoplifter and heroin addict helps advise businesses on how to deter thieves
A former heroin user and shoplifter explains how he now uses his lived experience to help prevent theft - in this inspiring video (click to play above). James’ first exposure to drugs came at around six-years-old when someone blew the smoke from a cannabis spliff in his face whilst he was asleep - but now he has managed to turn his life around.
Dad was out burgling houses
“As early as I can remember, crime was something that was normal,” James said. “I remember going out with my dad aged four or five when he used to say he was cleaning windows, but in reality, he was burgling houses.”
That behaviour would influence James’ actions as a child. He became involved with a group of older children who manipulated and intimidated him to climb through the windows of houses so they could commit burglaries. “It was like living in constant fear. Every kid needs a safe, loving environment to grow up and thrive. I didn’t have that,” he said.
All I could do was commit crime
James’ drug use spiralled quickly. “People don’t employ heroin addicts,” he said. “I couldn’t maintain a job; all I could do was commit crime. The crimes I would commit would vary – it was all linked to drug use; it was all to fund a habit. It could vary from shoplifting to stealing cars, burgling houses, or selling drugs.”
With the help of the Nottinghamshire Police’s Offender to Rehabilitation programme, James is now approaching his second anniversary of staying clean. The Offender to Rehabilitation scheme aims to reduce crime and rehabilitate prolific offenders who are entrenched in substance misuse and are causing harm to communities through chaotic lifestyle choices.
Change store layout to deter shoplifters
James now works alongside Nottinghamshire Police to visit businesses and retailers across the city and county.
He uses his expertise as a former shoplifter to advise retailers on the best layout of their stores, where products should be placed on the shelves, and security features to deter people before an offence is committed.
After starting his recovery in the West Midlands, James continued his journey in Nottinghamshire alongside other offenders who have also successfully completed the scheme and give back to businesses in both counties to remove them from negative influences.
Staff actions can deter shoplifters
James also speaks with business leaders, retail staff, and security teams to inform them how their actions can deter shoplifters and what behaviour to be aware of to avoid being harmed.
“I do this to rehabilitate myself. Let them see the human side of me as a former offender and try to make amends. I stole from these businesses for most of my life.”
He also helps other vulnerable offenders who are considering rehabilitation by sharing his first-hand experiences to encourage them to seek support services.
James added: “I want to try and change the stigma of the people who are locked in addiction and cycle of offending and prison. I was told the best chance I have of staying clean is by helping people, so I’ve just thrown myself into helping businesses and people who suffer with addiction.”