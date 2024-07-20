This video More videos

Watch as passengers sit on the floor as they wait in long queues after global IT outage causes ongoing delays.

Experts have warned it could take weeks for systems to fully recover from a global outage which has seen disruption including flight delays and cancellations.

CrowdStrike chief executive George Kurtz confirmed the issue was caused by a “defect in a single content update for Windows hosts” – in short, a flaw in a software “sensor configuration” update pushed out to customers.

He said a fix had been deployed for a bug in an update which affected Microsoft Windows PCs, causing many to crash, some displaying the so-called “blue screen of death”, and become unusable. CrowdStrike confirmed Apple Mac and Linux users were unaffected.

IT infrastructure at businesses and institutions around the world collapsed, taking many businesses and their online services offline.

Global IT outage scale of impact

Around the world, banks, supermarkets and other major institutions saw services disrupted, while many businesses were unable to take digital payments or access key databases.

NHS England said “the majority of GP practices” had experienced disruption and ambulance services reported increases in 999 and NHS 111 calls from patients who were unable to contact other NHS providers, while the National Pharmacy Association said pharmacies had seen issues “including the accessing of prescriptions from GPs and medicine deliveries”.

Airlines reported being unable to process passengers and resorted to manually checking in customers at airports around the world with 167 flights departing from the UK and 171 incoming cancelled on Friday. Aviation analytics company Cirium said 5,078 flights – or 4.6% of those scheduled – were cancelled globally.

Govia Thameslink Railway warned passengers to expect disruption because of “widespread IT issues” while Sky News was forced off air briefly on Friday morning, and customers faced issues with attempting to pay using cards.

CrowdStrike response to global IT outage

Mr Kurtz said he is “deeply sorry” for the situation and said CrowdStrike was “actively working” with those impacted. Saying the issue had been “identified” and that a “fix has been deployed”, he said his team was “fully mobilised to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers”.

In a letter to customers and partners, Mr Kurtz said: “We know that adversaries and bad actors will try to exploit events like this. I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and ensure that you’re engaging with official CrowdStrike representatives.”

How long before Microsoft outage issues rectified?

Industry expert Adam Leon Smith of BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, warned it could take “weeks” for all computers and systems to be fully restored, while Mr Kurtz said it would take “some time”.

He told NBC: “Some of the systems that aren’t recovering, we’re working with them, so it could be some time for some systems that just automatically won’t recover, but it is our mission to make sure that every customer is fully recovered and we’re not going to relent until we get every customer back to where they were and we’ll continue to protect them and keep the bad guys out of their systems.”

Cybersecurity experts said it is good news that the issue has only impacted Windows users and a fix having been deployed should mean larger IT departments can quickly begin restoring services, while Microsoft deputy chief information security officer Ann Johnson said they could not predict how long it would take to get all customers back online.