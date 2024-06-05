Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as Peggy shouts “No?!” when she is told the price of a drink in Ibiza before saying “Well I ain't b******* going there!”

A hilarious video shows the moment a 90-year-old grandmother from London’s East End could not believe the extortionate prices of drinks in Ibiza.

In the video, Peggy Hunt is asked by her granddaughter Amie-Beth how much she thinks an alcoholic drink on the party island costs.

After being told by Amie-Beth the amount she had paid for a drink, Peggy said she would 'rather go thirsty'.

Peggy Hunt, 90, is flabbergasted at price of a drink in Ibiza.

Speaking in the video, Amie-Beth said: “Guess how much one vodka and lemonade costs in Ibiza?” Peggy guessed: “£7”. Amie-Beth then said: “What would be expensive to you?” before Peggy replied “What I've just said - £7.”

Amie-Beth said: “Have another guess”. Peggy responded: “£8? Not £10? Oh no, is it more? £11? £12? £13”. As Peggy continued guessing, raising the price each time, she became increasingly more shocked.