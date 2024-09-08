This video More videos

Watch the honorary starter of the Great North Run 2024 and charity representatives discuss the importance of the famous half marathon, specifically how it allows charities to conduct vital work in their communities - with results and times from the race.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 60,000 runners took part in the 43rd Great North Run today (September 8).

The half marathon route starts in Newcastle, passes through Gateshead and South Tyneside, and finishes in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Reilly, Olympic silver medalist, who was the honorary starter of the run, said: “I couldn't ask for much more. You look at the people that've done this before, to be added to that list is special. It's nice to be watching from the sidelines for a change so I just get to cheer everyone on, start the race and I don't have to run 13 miles. It's a little treat.”

Action for Children at the Great North Run 2024. | Local TV - National World

Selina and Nikki from Action for Children said: “They're all raising money for us, which will go such a long way. It means the world to the children and young people that we help. We've got some of our young people coming to help cheer us on from one of our North East children's homes as well.”

Jan Chebrika from MHA charity said: “It's a showcase as well for all the charities. We're here, we can show you what we do. We can try and recruit more volunteers, which we are desperate for. The money that it brings in through the sponsorship from the runners - we couldn't do it without them. We couldn't keep our community programs going or provide hot meals for people.

“Out of them all, the Great North Run is the best. I love the people of Newcastle, they’re also there to help”.

Great North Run 2024 results

Men's wheelchair

1. JohnBoy Smith - 48:59

2. Sean Frame - 49:39

3. Rafael Botallo Jimenez - 52:09

Women's wheelchair

1. Jade Hall - 58:26

2. Claudia Burrough - 1:06:52

3. Carmen Gimenez - 1:28:03

Elite women

1. Mary Ngugi-Cooper: 1:07:40

2. Senbere Teferi - 1:07:41

3. Alemu Megertu - 1:07:42

4. Sheila Chepkirui - 1:07:44

5. Eilish McColgan: 1:07:45

Elite men

1. Abel Kipchumba - 0:59:52

2. Mark Scott - 1:01:12

3. Sandre Moen - 1:01:25

4. Filmon Tesfu - 1:02:14

5. Evans Chebet - 1:02:31

6. Frank Lara - 1:02:48

7. Kenya Sonota - 1:03:00

8. Seyfu Jamaal - 1:03:33