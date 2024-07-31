Dramatic video shows moment gunman fires shotgun on residential street before he’s found hiding in garden bush
Dramatic video shows the moment a gunman opened fire with a shotgun on a residential street before he was found hiding in a garden bush.
In bodycam footage, armed police and a dog-handler are heard telling a man to get on the ground as he comes out from the bushes with his hands up.
Ryan Carroll was caught on CCTV firing the shotgun on Montague Road, in Erdington, Birmingham at around 10:15pm on December 14 2023. He was also caught fleeing the scene before he was sniffed out by a police dog. Officers found the shotgun in the undergrowth where Carroll had hid and a used shell was found in the road.
Ryan Carroll, 28, of Erdington, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He pleaded guilty and was jailed for nine years and two months at Birmingham Crown Court on July 18.
Nobody was injured or damage caused as a result of the shotgun being fired. Police say they are continuing to investigate wider disorder which broke out at the time and resulted in vehicles being damaged.
