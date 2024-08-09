This video More videos

Resilient businesses fight to keep afloat against economic pressures of shifting consumer habits and the Covid 19 pandemic.

Bustling high streets all over Britain have shrivelled into shadows of their former selves after facing economic pressures of online shopping, the Covid 19 pandemic and shifting consumer habits. This film dives into the heart of our struggling high streets, voicing opinions from the local community and shedding light on the stories of business owners who have weathered countless storms.

Challenges for independent businesses - Sheffield

Sheffield is home to the popular Meadowhall out of town shopping complex. We caught up with the owner of the Alternative Store in the city centre, Stuart McAdie to see if competition from the nearby complex has put a strain on business. Stuart explained that there’s been lots of change in the 32 years he’s been there, presenting new unique challenges. He added, “It’s not easy, but it’s about building reputation with customers.”

Saving our high streets

He said that the council could help by getting people back into the city centres and strengthening public transport links. Stuart would like to see parking being made cheaper and less limited as previous parking areas have been transformed into blocks of flats. He added, “Free parking on a Sunday, let’s get Sunday’s buzzing! I think that would be really good for us and for everybody else.”

As independent businesses continue to compete with larger chains, Stuart urges for lower rates for independent businesses and additional support.

“Let’s support the small businesses, let’s support the independents as much as we can and not just make it about big chains because that takes money out of the city,” he said.

“Try and develop more local businesses, more independent businesses and keep the money churning internally within Sheffield - that’s got to be good.”

The collapse of retail chains - Sunderland

Sunderland city centre has seen the loss of a number of retailers over recent years, partly down to the collapse of retail chains. The big shopping brands are mainly concentrated in the shopping centre The Bridges. The centre boasts household names such as Boots, HMV, Waterstones, Next, River Island and Primark. But one well known store that can no longer be found as of May 2024 is Marks and Spencer.

Thoughts from M&S and the public

M&S explained, “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.” As part of that rotation, M&S opened a new store on the Galleries Retail Park in Washington - 6 miles from The Bridges shopping centre. The new store replaced an older M&S food hall at the retail park.

Local shoppers expressed their sadness for the shop closure, one saying: “I’ll miss Marks and Spencer Sunderland very much. I’ve been going there for 50 years and I also worked in the shop in the 70’s, I think it’s terrible.”

