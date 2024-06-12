This video More videos

Watch footage above as member of the public assists PC Ryan McNamara in detaining Happer on the ground.

Dramatic police bodycam footage shows the moment a member of the public stepped in to help an officer detain a jewellery thief. James Happer, 51, had stolen gold and diamond earrings, rings and a bangle worth £30,970 from a jewellers’ display cabinet.

PC Ryan McNamara was out on patrol when he heard shouts of “Stop! Thief!” The officer can be seen in the video stopping and arresting Happer as he attempted to run away. A have-a-go-hero passer-by is seen assisting PC McNamara in the arrest after noticing Happer resisting.

Police say Happer punched PC McNamara in the face and tried to use his PAVA spray against him. However, the officer was able to use the spray to incapacitate Happer. The incident happened near Finery and Co jewellers in Saffron Walden in Essex on March 7 2024.