Kind-hearted animal lover rescued kitten using a cherry picker when firefighters couldn't reach stranded cat
Heart-warming footage (click to play above) shows the moment when a team of countryside management specialists came to the rescue of a terrified young pet, who had been stuck up a tree for 24 hours.
Otto, an 8-month-old ginger cat, was spotted in the branches of the 40ft oak tree, but despite its owners’ best efforts and calls to the RSPCA and fire service - Otto wasn’t budging. But a team from Knighton Countryside Management stepped in and used a cherry picker and specialist climbing gear to save the frightened pet.
The team was able to safely bring Otto back to the ground.
The pet owner Ms Lumber told the BBC the kindness of the rescuers "meant the world to us". She added: “Otto is like family and is now reunited with Daisy our 15-year-old cat, who is much better behaved."
Celebrating the rescue on Facebook, Knighton Countryside Management said: "The relief on his owners’ faces and Otto’s happy reunion with his family (and his older, better-behaved sister Daisy), was a special moment.
"We are a countryside management company, but we’re also part of the community. Whether it’s clearing storm-damaged trees or helping a frightened cat, we’re always happy to lend a hand. As George said, “It’s not every day you get called to save a cat, but seeing Otto back with his family made it all worthwhile. It might have been all in a day’s work, but sometimes, the little things make the biggest difference."
