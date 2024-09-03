This video More videos

Watch CCTV of the moment lorry driver Raymond Catterall collides with a stationary car on a major road, narrowly avoiding hitting three people standing on a nearby grass verge, after repeatedly looking down at his phone.

Shocking video shows the moment a lorry driver crashed after being distracted by his phone.

In dashcam footage and CCTV, Raymond Catterall can be seen looking down at his phone before swerving on the A55 at Tal-y-Bont, Gwynedd in Wales and crashing into bushes. Catterall collided with a broken down car and narrowly avoided hitting three people and a dog standing on a grass verge.

Lorry driver crashed into car after looking at phone. | Crown Prosecution Service