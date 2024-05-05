Man rescues adorable puppy trapped between walls in touching video footage
A puppy who got stuck in a hole between two walls was rescued by a young man with a hammer and a lot of patience.
Jesus Alejandro Sepulveda Garcia told Storyful that he was working in a factory in Culiacan, Mexico on April 23, when he heard one of the puppies who hung around the site “crying a lot”. Garcia discovered the puppy stuck between two walls, so got a hammer and started clearing the space around the dog so he could work to free the animal.
He covers the puppy’s head with a towel, and chisels away at the wall until he creates a big enough gap to be able to pull it out. Garcia is then able to return the puppy to its mother.
He later posted footage of the puppy and its siblings to his TikTok to try and find people who could adopt them.