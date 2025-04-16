Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upon his arrest, Martins was found to be in possession of acid, being kept in a bottle of hair dye.

Dramatic footage shows the moment armed police arrested a man who threw a corrosive substance over a 16-year-old boy.

A court heard how, on March 24 2024, Gilson Martins discussed attacking his teenage victim, before subsequently putting a plan in motion to do so.

Martins even produced the substance and demonstrated its effect to another man by pouring it on a piece of paper.

Gilson Martins. | Greater Manchester Police

Hours later, an accomplice rang the victim and planned to meet him at an address in Woodley, Stockport, leaving for the location with Martins.

Shortly before 10pm, Martins confronted his victim, with an altercation breaking out and Martins producing a bottle, which he threw over the male.

He then fled the scene and emergency services soon arrived, with tests confirming that a corrosive substance had been used.

A bottle containing acid found on Martins when he was arrested. | Greater Manchester Police

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later transferred to a specialist burns unit for intensive treatment.

He has since undergone numerous treatments and procedures following the attack.

After a different man spoke to the police about the attack, Martins attended his home days later on April 4, kicking his back door in and threatening to stab him, throw acid on him, and carve his name into the man.

While the man barricaded himself in his bedroom, Martins continued to make threats, knifing the bedroom door and leaving the blade behind.

Police were called, with Martins leaving shortly before their arrival.

Martins was subsequently sought by police, and arrested by armed officers on April 10.

Gilson Martins (06/12/2001) of Ashton Street, Rochdale, pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a corrosive substance, and witness intimidation. On April 15 2025, at Minshull Street Crown Court, he was sentenced to eight years and two months. The sentence also included unrelated drugs offences from 2022.

Detective Constable Heather Parke, from Greater Manchester Police’s Stockport district, said: “The effects of attacks involving corrosive substances are well-known, and can result in severe, life-changing injuries or even death. Using them in attacks is utterly vile and I am glad Martins is now behind bars for his vicious assault. His victim received injuries from which he is still suffering, and has already received numerous treatments.

“We have zero tolerance for these sort of crimes, and we put considerable resources into ensuring that Martins was arrested, charged, and sentenced. He now has a long time to think about his actions inside a prison cell.”