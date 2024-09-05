Meet the adorable one-horned Rhino - a gentle giant at Edinburgh Zoo who loves to play

By Neil Johnstone, Lucinda Herbert
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:44 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 12:20 BST
Heart-warming video shows a very friendly eight-year-old rhino who just loves to play!

Adorable footage (click to play above) shows Qabid, a two-tonne rhino described as a gentle giant - and who just loves to play!

Catriona, who has been working with the playful rhino for around a year, said: “Qabid has got a really great character, he’s very friendly, very sweet and loves to play - his favourite thing is putting a bucket on his head and running about the enclosure. He does get the zoomies sometimes.”

Qabid arrived in Edinburgh Zoo in 2018 aged 3Qabid arrived in Edinburgh Zoo in 2018 aged 3
Looking after the large animal requires a lot of cleaning, with Catriona spending the morning cleaning his large paddock, replenishing his food and water and cleaning his pool. But she said she considers herself very lucky to work with such a special animal and share a bond with Qabid.

She said: “Being able to get up that close to a rhino is pretty amazing. Obviously as a keeper we have to build their trust and it’s really important that he's comfortable around us when we are touching his face during health checks for example. 

“It's just amazing to be able to touch a one-horned rhino which is not something a lot of people have done in their life and it’s great to be around him and help him have a good life until he goes off and hopefully has babies.”

