Murderer jailed for life after killing 'gentle giant' and making 999 call
A murderer calmly made a 999 call moments after he violently attacked his friend.
When police arrived at the scene, they found Caine Lonsdale waiting at the front door of the victim’s flat.
His right foot was covered in blood and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Jonathan Dittia, aged 40, was found lying in the living room of the flat amidst smashed glass, damaged furniture and signs that a disturbance had taken place.
Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, Mr Dittia was pronounced dead a short time later.
Lonsdale was charged following an investigation by detectives and the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to murder when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 14 February 2025.
Lonsdale, of Lerwick Close, Nottingham, has now been told he must serve a minimum of 15 years in jail before he can apply for parole during his sentencing at the same court on Friday (25 April).
