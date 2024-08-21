This video More videos

An OnlyFans model has used her earning to buy a £200,000 dream home - miles away from locals she claims snubbed her over her job.

An OnlyFans model has just bought a £200,000 dream home - miles away from the area where she was snubbed over her raunchy content. In a video (click to play above), mum-of-two Laura Whyte, 30, claims she went from living off £35 per week in benefits to raking in £5k each month on the adult content site. But, she adds, locals sent her anonymous messages threatening to call the police and HMRC about her new job.

Laura Whyte in her new home in Insch, Aberdeenshire. An OnlyFans model has used her earning to buy a £200,000 dream home - miles away from locals she claims snubbed her over her job. | Laura Whyte / SWNS

And she says some local mums in tiny Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, even said they would call social services unless she took down her content. But, Laura refused - and now she’s saved up £60k for a deposit on her dream house, which she says she couldn’t have managed without OnlyFans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bought my dream home

Content creator Laura, now living 30 miles away in Insch, Aberdeenshire, said: “I've managed to get a cottage in the middle of nowhere with just under six acres of land. I also got a bothy along with the property so I’m going to upgrade that to be a studio for my content. It feels like being on holiday all the time - when I used to book holidays it would be to rural locations like this.”

‘Nightmare neighbours’ replaced by deer and foxes

Laura, her partner, and their two children moved to the £200k two-bed property just last week after closing the sale on 8 August. And she says her nightmare neighbours have been replaced by the local wildlife – waking up to birds and deer instead of angry commenters.