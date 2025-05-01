This video More videos

Is this England’s most patriotic landlord? Watch as he rides into his pub and drinks a pint...on a HORSE.

Dramatic video shows the moment when a landlord rides a horse into his pub...and orders a drink at the bar.

Army veteran, Chris Bracegirdle, has carried out the stunt in previous years but it’s a first for his current establishment, Bloomfield Brewhouse.

Kai Bracegirlde with horse Clyde on St Georges Day | Lucinda Herbert

Watch as Mr Bracegirdle rides horse Clyde around the streets before entering the bar - where he is handed a silver tankard to drink from, as part of the tradition to celebrate the patron saint of England.

In the video, Chris, who served in the armed forces for 24 years, explains: “We’ve gone all out with the flags and bunting to try and encourage people to come out and celebrate St Georges Day. In my opinion, we don’t celebrate it enough.”

Kids loved petting the horse at Bloomfield Brewhouse | Lucinda Herbert

The St Georges Day tradition started for Chris when he took over his first pub, The Links in St Annes. “Someone had put all the flags on a couple of years before me, and I thought it was a good tradition so I carried it on.”

The family-friendly celebration took place on Wed 23rd April at the pub, on Ansdell Road in Blackpool, and also included a bouncy castle for the kids and evening entertainment.

Chris Bracegirdle dressed as St George | Lucinda Herbert

And the horse, who usually works on Blackpool Promenade, was a clear hit with the children, who can be seen petting Clyde in the video above.

Chris’ son, Kai helps out in the pub. He adds: “It brings a lot of the community together. They see [the horse] riding down and then they come in and everyone is together. It’s a fun day.”

Customers celebrate St Georges Day in Bloomfield Brewhouse, Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert

Watch an extended version of the video in Episode 38 of Unconventional Brits https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52872510