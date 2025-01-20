This video More videos

A pensioner says her home is 'uninhabitable' because of a shuddering noise that's made by a manhole cover outside her property.

Video (click to play above) shows how Freda Smith, 73, has been left with ‘a complete mess’ outside her house where a noisy manhole cover has allegedly rendered her home ‘inhabitable’. She also describes how a ‘temporary repair’ led to ‘bits of tarmac’ going into a babies pram after they left debris on the pavement.

Mrs Smith says she's heard the noise outside her house every time a vehicle has driven over the hole for the last ten years. She said: "They did a temporary repair of these grids at 11.30pm last night and this repair will not suffice to stop the banging or the problems with the grid. All they are doing is papering over the big cracks. "They've left a complete mess of the pavement - bits of tarmac have just gone into a ladies pram. She's gone past with her baby in the pram and the tarmac has been left on the pavement. Thanks a lot for that, Salford City Council."

Freda Smith, 73, pictured outside her house on Liverpool Road in Eccles, Greater Manchester | William Lailey / SWNS

She's lived there for more than 50 years with her husband David, 75, but is now struggling to watch TV and sleep because of how loud it is. Freda said Salford City Council repaired the hole on Thursday night (January 16) but it's not worked and she can hear the banging.

The manhole, which is owned by Virgin Media, used to be in the cycle lane but has been in the carriageway since the road was widened.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’ve repeatedly carried out works to a high standard on a manhole in Eccles including installing a heavy-duty cover following concerns from residents. While this addressed the issue, unfortunately, over time, residents report that the noise has returned. Our teams have already been out on site and will carry out any necessary works. We apologise for any inconvenienced caused.”