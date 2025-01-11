Shocking moment thieves steal cigarettes and tobacco from petrol station

By Jessica Martin
Published 11th Jan 2025, 05:30 GMT
CCTV shows two people behind the till desk and forcing the cigarette drawers open, before taking the goods out and placing them in black plastic bin bags.

Footage shows criminals ransacking a petrol station - stealing cigarettes and tobacco - leaving the owners 'thousands of pounds' out of pocket.

CCTV shows the thieves searching through drawers at Westways Filling Station at Tregaswith, Newquay, Cornwall.

Owners Sandra Lomax and partner Nick Lomax were called at 5am on January 6 when they got an intrusion notification in their shop.

Thieves steal cigarettes and tobacco from petrol station. | SWNS

Two Spar shops around Newquay were also targeted in break-ins over the weekend - and the force is investigating whether or not the incidents are linked.

The police said two suspects forced entry to the premises and stole cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol before leaving the scene.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are investigating following two break-ins and an attempted break-in at commercial premises in the Newquay area.

“Officers were called following a break-in at Spar in Quintrell Downs shortly after 3am on Sunday 5 January. Two suspects forced entry and stole cigarettes before leaving the scene.

"An attempted break-in was reported at Spar at Tower Road, Newquay, overnight between Saturday 4 January and Sunday 5 January. Entry wasn’t gained and nothing was stolen.

"Officers were then called at around 5am on Monday 6 January following a report of a commercial burglary at a filling station at Tregaswith near Newquay. Two suspects forced entry to the premises and stole cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol before leaving the scene.

"Officers are investigating whether or not the offences are linked. Enquiries are ongoing. Anybody who witnessed any of the incidents or who has information that may help police is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50250002806."

