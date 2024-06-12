This video More videos

Watch as the three horses are drawn to the toddler before she happily pets them.

Video shows the moment a sixteen-year-old girl has a heart-warming interaction with three horses.

In the footage, the toddler can be seen excitedly running over to the field where the horses are grazing and climbing underneath a wired fence to get up close to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixteen-month-old has a heart-warming interaction with horses. | Jukin Media