Storm Eowyn: Huge tree crushes car and pulls down power lines
Video (click to play above) shows the scenes where a huge tree crashed into a car and pulled down some power lines during Storm Éowyn.
A local said the massive tree was blown down in Cecil Street in the Hillhead area of Glasgow. He said: "Me and my partner were both in shock and can’t believe it happened so close to our flat! But luckily no one has been hurt from what I’ve seen."
