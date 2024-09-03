Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People flocked to Old Portsmouth to bid farewell to HMS Queen Elizabeth as she left the city.

The Royal Navy’s flagship arrived back in Portsmouth on July 30 after spending months in Rosyth, Scotland, where she underwent repairs to her starboard propeller. The ship was due to set sail to the North Sea to lead Exercise Steadfast Defender back in February but the fault meant that HMS Prince of Wales took its place instead.

Before returning to HMNB Portsmouth at the end of last month, the carrier sailed alongside the Isle of Wight for the Cowes Week regatta. She exchanged gun salutes with the Royal Yacht Squadron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday (September 2) HMS Queen Elizabeth set sail and left the city as she gets back to work. Captain Will King, commanding officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth, previously said: “Whilst no warship wants to find itself spending unscheduled time out of the water, I am enormously proud of the work that has gone on in Rosyth. Everybody on board is looking forward to getting back to sea, where we belong, and picking up a busy programme in the autumn.”

People turned out in Old Portsmouth this morning to get a glimpse of the carrier leaving.