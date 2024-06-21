This video More videos

An outraged resident videoed a traffic warden dishing out a ticket to a disabled man while parked on double yellow lines.

An outraged resident filmed a traffic warden who parked his white van on double yellow lines and under a 'no parking at any time' notice. Lee Cekic, 35, claims he's seen traffic wardens parked on double yellows before, on his road, and thinks it's unfair - especially as he was giving a ticket to a disabled man.

‘Traffic wardens should play by the rules’

The grounds worker says he's been ticketed for parking his van in his drive with his car and thinks traffic wardens should play by the rules too. Lee recorded himself asking the traffic warden why he was parked there and was infuriated when the official said it was "an emergency".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parked on double yellows and blocking drives

The footage then shows the warden stop responding to Lee's questions, get into his vehicle and drive off, at around 3pm on June 18. Lee said: "It's absolutely shocking and totally unprofessional of him. They do this all the time - parking on double yellows and blocking people's driveways.

"I felt really angry and upset because they gave a disabled man a ticket on his car but feel they have the right to park on double yellows themselves. And he tried to claim it was an emergency when it wasn't at all - that's just not OK."

Council response