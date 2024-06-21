Travel blogger stayed in hotel deemed 'disgusting' in Tripadvisor reviews but says it was surprisingly good
Zac Jones, 26, braved a night in a hotel, which was rated the worst in Manchester and labelled ‘disgusting’ according to TripAdvisor reviews. After reading all the negative comments, Zac booked a £35 room at Sachas in Manchester, on June 05, to see if it was really that bad.
Zac said the hotel was "dated" and "rough around the edges" but not as bad as people had told him. He shows the interior of the badly-rated hotel, including the lobby, bedroom and toilet.
The delivery driver, from Liverpool said: "My first impression was pretty positive. The staff were friendly, I had my ID checked my security to make sure I had a booking there.
"The reception was dated but not terrible, I think the hotel was over-hated. It is definitely not for people who are fussy, there are imperfections in the room. There were cigarette burns in the seat and an old smell but it wasn't as bad as people said."
Zac booked a double room after seeing some of the reviews on Tripadvisor.
One said: "Do not waste your money here, the rooms are disgustingly hot and nothing even works. This was very easily the worst hotel I have ever stayed at, the staff are very friendly but that doesn’t make up for the terrible room."
Zac said: "As I went up to my room the keycard wasn't working. When I got into the room it was dirty and rough around the edges. It was imperfect, there were stains on the wall, paint peeling off the ceiling."
Despite describing the hotel as "dated" Zac said it wasn't as bad as he expected. He said: "It was dirty and dated but at the same time, I didn't expect much more. It wasn't as bad as I expected. I think the hotel was over hated, the staff were lovely and it wasn't so bad."
