Horrifying footage shows the actions of three violent robbers who targeted kids as young as 13 with a metal bar during a two-hour rampage.

Wearing balaclavas, AJ Katnoria, Samuel Phillips and Ben Hoey targeted eight victims during the violent rampage.

In one of the incidents, a weapon was held to the throat of a man. Threats and assaults also included a 14-year-old boy being struck with a metal bar. Demands were made for cash and items including phones, as the three men brandished a metal bar, pole and wrenches during the robbing spree.

The incidents happened between 8.50pm and around 10.15pm on 13 January 2024, when victims, aged between 13 and 29, were approached by Philips and Katnoria. Hoey waited in a nearby vehicle to assist their getaway and search for further targets across Snodland and Rochester in Kent. The three men have been jailed for a total of 15 years.

At Maidstone Crown Court, they all pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery and a charge of assault. Katnoria and Phillips also admitted possessing cannabis. On 25 June, Katnoria and Hoey were each sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment. Phillips received four years and seven months.

DS John-Paul Foley of North Kent CID said: “These men scoured the streets in search of those who appeared vulnerable and would be easy targets, including several children.