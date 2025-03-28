This video More videos

Aerial footage shows the moment when a car thief got caught hiding in a field after 130mph police chase in stolen vehicle.

Watch the moment (click to play above) when a dangerous driver got outsmarted by a police drone - as he hid out in a field after a high speed chase.

Liam Ainslie was spotted driving the stolen Citroen, which was displaying false number plates and failed to stop when traffic officers illuminated their blue lights.

In his attempt to escape, Ainslie reached speeds of more than 130mph before losing control when he made a sudden right turn - which was all caught on dashcam, and has been shared in the above video.

Crossing onto the opposing carriageway and mounting the grass verge at high speed, narrowly avoiding two oncoming vehicles.

Ainslie fled from the car into a nearby field but made it only half a kilometre before noticing the police drone, which had been immediately deployed by pursuing officer PC Hawman.

Realising any further attempt to evade capture was pointless, Ainslie surrendered to the drone and gave himself up to officers - as the aerial footage above shows.

He was later charged with multiple driving offences.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court, the 35-year-old was found guilty of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was subsequently given a 12-month prison sentence.