Considered one of Europe’s foremost “leftfield” music festivals, with a penchant for the rather noisy, ArcTanGent have announced overnight the first wave of acts for their 2025 festival.

Highlights from the first announcement include the only UK festival performance for hallowed sludgecore group Melvins, with Australian progressive group Karnivool set to headline their first ever ArcTanGent.

It’s also celebrations for Rolo Tomassi, who are performing as part of their 20th anniversary as a group in 2025, while there are set to be retrospective sets from some acts, including The Fall of Troy, as they embark on performing their hallowed albums in full during their performances.

ArcTanGent's organiser and booker, James Scarlett revealed during the line up announcement: "We go again! We’ve already got some huge reunions in the form of Kylesa, Adebisi Shank and Vessels, plus some legendary albums in full from The Fall Of Troy, We Lost The Sea and Between The Buried And Me.”

“We’re also delighted to welcome Melvins and our Friday headliners, Karnivool, to their first ever ATG. We’re starting as we mean to go on - ArcTanGent 2025 is going to be ridiculous!"

Tickets to ArcTanGent are currently on sale, including a payment plan option, and a reminder that those wishing to attend all four days must pick up a weekend ticket in order to avoid missing any of the bands on offer.

Karnivool is an Australian progressive rock band that blends intricate rhythms and expansive soundscapes. Known for albums like Sound Awake and Asymmetry, their music is marked by complex time signatures, atmospheric layers, and emotionally charged vocals from Ian Kenny.

Melvins, pioneers of sludge metal and experimental rock, have influenced countless bands with their heavy, sludgy sound. Their blend of punk, metal, and noise has earned them a loyal following since the 1980s. Known for albums like Houdini and Stoner Witch, their live shows are intense and unpredictable. ArcTanGent 2025 will feature their only UK festival performance of the year.

Rolo Tomassi is a UK-based mathcore band, known for their chaotic sound, combining post-hardcore, jazz, and electronic influences. Celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2025, the band has continually evolved, with their most recent album Where Myth Becomes Memory earning critical praise for its blend of aggression and beauty.